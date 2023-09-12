BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police arrested a man who was wanted in connection to a homicide in Maine.

Officers said they received information just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, September 11 about a vehicle traveling on Interstate 10, which was contacted to a homicide in Maine.

Biloxi police said they located the vehicle in the area of Exit 44. The vehicle proceeded to travel south on Interstate 110 and into D’iberville.

Officers said they attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled the area and made it back to I-10.

Once eastbound, police said the chase continued into Jackson County where the vehicle stopped near Exit 61.

With the assistance of multiple agencies, the driver and occupant were arrested without incident.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Andrew James Redmond, of Maine. Police said he was wanted by the Maine State Police in connection to a homicide that happened earlier this year.

Andrew James Redmond (Courtesy: Harrison County Adult Detention Center)

Redmond was taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center with no bond.