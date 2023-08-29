BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Two arrests have been made in connection to a fatal shooting in Biloxi.

Police responded to the shooting just before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 26 in the 200 block of McDonnell Avenue.

According to investigators, officers found 20-year-old Damari Daniels with multiple gunshot wounds. Daniels was pronounced dead at the scene.

While at the location, police responded to another call at a nearby residence. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an out of state hospital for treatment.

Biloxi police identified the suspects as 19-year-old Rashod Omrion Jarome Harris, of Biloxi, and 17-year-old Harry Lavern Hillard, of Gulfport.

On Monday, August 28, investigators located a vehicle that the suspects were believed to be occupying in Jackson County. Jackson County deputies and the U.S. Marshalls Gulf Coast Regional Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 10, which led to the arrest of the two suspects.

Rashod Harris (Courtesy: Harrison County Jail)

Harris and Hillard were both charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.

A judge issued a no bond warrant on both for the charge of capital murder and a bond of $250,000 for the charge of aggravated assault.

Investigators are working to determine if any others were involved in this matter. Anyone with information can contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112.