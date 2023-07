GULPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police are investigating a possible drowning after a body was recovered from the water.

Police said they received a report about a person floating in the water on Tuesday, July 2 just after 6:00 p.m. The incident happened in the 300 block of Hiller Drive.

Biloxi police officers, firefighters and a rescue boat responded to the scene. Crews of the rescue boat were able to recover the body.

Police have not released any additional information.