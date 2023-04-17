BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi police officer and multiple other people were injured in back-to-back shootings on Sunday, April 16.

Officials with the Biloxi Police Department (BPD) said officers responded to the first shooting around 5:30 p.m. at a Spring Break event in the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard.

As officers responded to the first shooting, shots were fired at a separate location. More officers responded to the second shooting.

Police said one officer was shot while searching the area. The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The officials said four other people were also shot. They received medical treatment at the scene and were taken to local hospitals for treatment. They’re all in stable condition.

Beach Boulevard was closed from Beauvoir Road to Edgewater Mall while crews investigated the shootings.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Biloxi Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (228)-435-6112 or dispatch at (228)-392-0641.