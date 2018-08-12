Biloxi police officers assaulted by woman just fired from her job

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BILOXI, Miss.(WJTV) - A woman is behind bars after striking a Biloxi police officer in the groin area, and biting another.

Early Sunday morning, officers with the Biloxi Police Department responded to a business in the 100 block of Howard Avenue for a woman disturbing the peace.

When officers arrived they encountered an employee of the business, 35-year-old Keisha Roxanne Moran, who had just been terminated from the establishment.

Officers attempted to calm Moran down, but she become more agitated.

While officers attempted to place her in custody, Moran hit an officer twice in the groin area with her knee. When the officers tried again to gain control of her, she bit an officers right arm, almost breaking the skin.

The officer and Moran received minor injuries after the altercation, and she was taken into custody.

Moran is charged with Felony Simple Assault upon Law Enforcement and was given a $25,000 bond.

She's being held in the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.