UPDATE:

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police announced the department’s dive team located and recovered a body just before 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27.

They believe this is the person who never resurfaced after jumping into the water. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

Police said foul play is not suspected.

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police said a search was underway after a person possibly drowned.

The incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 26 in the 2100 block of Beach Boulevard.

Witnesses reported seeing an unknown person jump into the water and go under, but they never saw the person resurface.

Biloxi police and firefighters also responded to the area with rescue boats, but they did not locate the potential victim. Members of the police department’s dive team deployed, but they eventually suspended their search on Monday due to low visibility.

They said search efforts would resume on Tuesday, June 27.