JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A final passage of legislation designated a postal service facility in Biloxi as the “Robert S. McKeithen Post Office Building.”

McKeithen, a 24-year veteran of the Biloxi Police Department, was killed in May 2019. The Senate passed the bill by unanimous consent Tuesday evening.

“Officer McKeithen was a model public servant who dedicated his life to protecting and serving his country,” U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said. “After serving in the Air Force, he continued to give to his community through 24 years with the Biloxi Police Department. I am pleased to join other members of the Mississippi Congressional Delegation to honor his life.”

McKeithen, who received the Medal of Valor for his efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, was also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

The House of Representatives passed the legislation to rename the postal facility at 135 Main Street for McKeithen in October. The measure (HR.3175) was introduced by U.S. Representative Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) and cosponsored by the rest of the state’s House delegation.

The bill will now be sent to the White House.