Biloxi schools increase security after another weapon found

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Students at a high school on the Mississippi Gulf Coast are seeing more security after three guns were found on school grounds in the past three weeks.

Superintendent Marcus Boudreaux notified parents of students at Biloxi High earlier this week that a third gun was found on a student. As a result, the district has implemented enhanced security measures at the school, including random weapon checks with a metal detector.

Most of the parents told WLOX-TV that the responsibility ultimately falls on parents, but they’re glad to see the district also taking action to keep their children safe.

“I think they’re trying to do the best job that they can making sure that we have a safe environment for all students and that we’re doing everything we can to protect our community,” said Sen. Scott Delano, who has a child in the school. “It’s going to be incumbent upon parents to hold their kids responsible and be responsible for what their kids actions are. We need to stop this at home.”

Delano also urged parents to remind their children to tell an adult if they see something questionable.

“We should have all our children – make sure our children know – if they see something, tell an adult, tell a teacher what’s going on and let’s make people aware of this because we certainly want to protect our students the best ways we can,” he said.

The statement sent to parents Tuesday said school administrators received a tip earlier in the day notifying them that a weapon had been brought on campus. After searching the student, security located an unloaded gun. No ammunition was found.

Parents have been notified about other students having weapons in the past few weeks. On Oct. 19, a Biloxi High student and a Biloxi Junior High student were reportedly seen by other students handling an unloaded weapon before school. Days later, on Oct. 26, a loaded gun was found in the backpack of a Biloxi High student.