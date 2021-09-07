Biloxi VA employee pleads guilty to stealing VA property

BILOXI, Miss. (WHLT) – On Tuesday, a Saucier man pled guilty to stealing government property.

According to court documents, 54-year-old Chad Paul Jacob pled guilty to stealing personal protective equipment (“PPE”), electronics, and medical equipment while working as the Assistant Chief of Supply Chain Management for the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System.

Prosecutors said the thefts happened between 2009 and December 2020. They said Jacob stole VA property and resold it at local pawn stores and on his personal eBay account. During the COVID-19 pandemic, investigators said Jacob stole N-95 masks and resold them for grossly inflated prices. In total, Jacob made more than $50,000 selling the stolen N-95 masks and over $9,000 selling stolen iPads and iPhones.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, the VA Office of Inspector General has aggressively investigated the increasing and evolving threat posed by COVID-19-related fraud and criminal activity. Today’s guilty plea demonstrates our ongoing work to stop those who take advantage of public health emergencies to perpetrate such frauds,” said VA OIG Special Agent in Charge Breen.”

Jacob is scheduled to be sentenced on December 7, 2021, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.