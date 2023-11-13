BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi woman was arrested for allegedly hitting someone with her vehicle.

On Sunday, November 11, officers responded to the 200 block of Delauney Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the location, they located the vehicle, which was being driven by 35-year-old Jessica Rae Morisch. Police said Morisch was arrested without incident.

Witnesses told officers that Morisch had driven her vehicle into a person on the scene, as well as in the direction of a person recording the incident as it happened. Several vehicles were damaged as a result of the incident.

Police said the person who was struck was not injured, and the person recording was able to avoid being struck.

Morisch was charged with aggravated domestic assault and aggravated assault. Her bond was set at $25,000 per charge.

Morisch was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.