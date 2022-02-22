JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Bishop James Edward Swanson Sr., Resident Bishop of the Mississippi Conference of The United Methodist Church, was honored on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, with Senate Resolution 22.

The resolution recognized Swanson for his extensive string of achievements and for being the first African American to lead the Mississippi United Methodist denomination. His tenure began September 1, 2012, but Bishop Swanson was elected a bishop of the United Methodist Church during the 2004 Southeastern Conference.

Bishop Swanson is currently completing his second quadrennium (2016-2020) as President of the General Commission of United Methodist Men.