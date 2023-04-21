BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Coast Guard rescued three boaters on Wednesday, April 19 after a vessel collision near Bay St. Louis.

Officials with the Coast Guard said they received a report on Wednesday of a 53-foot yacht and a tug vessel carrying two barges were involved in the collision.

A crew arrived at the scene and were able to remove three boaters from the yacht and transported them to Bay St. Louis.

One of the boaters was injured during the collision and was in critical condition. Officials said the boater was taken to the hospital.

The other two boaters were in stable condition.

According to the Coast Guard, the tug vessel reported no injuries, pollution or damage.