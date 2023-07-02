JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found floating in the water along a Jackson County beach.

Deputies said the man’s body was spotted by a boater around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30. The body was located in the water at Belle Fontaine beach near the St. Andrews community.

Deputies, assisted by the Department of Marine Resources, recovered the unidentified man.

The man’s cause of death is unknown, but deputies said the case is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.