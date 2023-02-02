LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A body found in a wooded area in Louisville on Monday afternoon has been identified as a missing Winston County teen.

Louisville police said the body was identified as 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. His body was found between Railroad Avenue and South Church Avenue by a railroad worker.

Goss had been missing since January 11, 2023. He was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Dean Drive in Winston County. According to authorities, he was seen getting into a green Dodge single-cab pickup.

Multiple agencies are investigating this incident. Anyone with information about Gross’ death can contact the Louisville Police Department at 662-773-3511 or Winston County Crime Stoppers at 662-773-9999.