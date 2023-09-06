MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A body that was recovered from the the Mississippi River last month has been identified as a Memphis man.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased person as 50-year-old Mario Stewart on Wednesday after receiving results from an autopsy. The cause of death has not been released.

Deputies say a member of the U.S. Coast Guard working on the river found Stewart floating in the water on Aug. 21.

The investigation is still ongoing. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call their investigation division at 662-363-1411.