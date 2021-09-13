Body found in water along Gulfport beach

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A body was discovered on the Mississippi Coast Monday morning. According to the Sun Herald, a man walking on the beach in Gulfport found a man’s body and called Gulfport Police.

The body was found around 8:30 a.m. along the stretch of beach near Courthouse Road and Tegarden Road. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told the newspaper the unidentified man was wearing shorts.

Switzer said the body was taken to the crime lab in Biloxi, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the man’s cause of death.