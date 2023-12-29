MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WJTV) – The body of a Jackson County man, who had been missing since Christmas Eve, was found in Alabama.

Joseph Ladnier was reported missing by his wife after being last seen on Sunday, December 24, around 8:00 a.m. in Jackson County. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office regarding Ladnier on Thursday, December 28.

Mobile County detectives found Ladnier’s truck in Chunchula, Alabama, based on information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was in an abandoned driveway.

After seven hours of searching the area with dogs and drones, detectives ended the search. On Friday, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office announced that Ladnier’s body was found. His family was notified of this development.