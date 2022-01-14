Body of Mississippi man reported missing found near park

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The search for a Mississippi man reported missing last week ended when his body was found near a state park.

The family of Charles “Mutton” Garner, 47, of Plantersville, said they last saw him Jan. 7. A man hunting on his land found two wallets and clothing the next day. One wallet had an ID card and $110 in cash inside it, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said deputies and a Baldwyn police investigator searched the area where the wallet was found for Garner but didn’t find him. Officials launched a more extensive search using ATVs and drones on Wednesday and the man’s body was discovered just before noon.

Garner’s maroon 1997 Ford pickup was found later that day stuck in the mud in a pasture, less than a mile east of where the wallet was found, authorities said.

Johnson said there were no signs of foul play. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl for an autopsy to determine how he died.