NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Bogue Chitto woman pled guilty in connection to the murder of a tribal member on the Choctaw Indian Reservation in Mississippi.

U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca announced Bethany Thomas, 27, pled guilty on Thursday, May 11.

Court documents stated that Thomas stabbed the victim with a knife, which resulted in his death.

In November 2021, Thomas was indicted by a federal grand jury on the charge of murder in the second degree. She pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 10, 2023.

Thomas faces a maximum possible penalty of 15 years in prison.