BOGUE CHITTO, Miss. (WJTV) – A Bogue Chitto woman was sentenced to 67 months in prison for voluntary manslaughter involving the stabbing death of a man in the Bogue Chitto Community.

According to court documents, Bethany Thomas, 27, of Bogue Chitto, initiated an argument with the victim at a tribal home in the Bogue Chitto Community, which resulted in an altercation between Thomas and the victim. Thomas armed herself with a knife and stabbed the unarmed victim causing the victim’s death.

A federal grand jury indicted Thomas for second-degree murder. Prosecutors said Thomas entered a plea of guilty to the lesser included charge of voluntary manslaughter.

The case was investigated by the Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.