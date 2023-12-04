WOODVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for 600 customers near Woodville.

Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said the notice affects customers south of Woodville starting from McCants Mobile Homes and ends at Wilkinson County Christian Academy. They are served by the Town of Woodville water supply.

Water system officials notified MSDH of a pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed.

The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.