JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Boil water notices have been issued for multiple Mississippi counties, including two water systems that were affected by E. coli bacteria.

The Highway I-55 Rest Area in Copiah County services 500 customers in the area. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), water sampling showed the presence of E. coli in the water.

MSDH officials said a boil water notice was also issued for the Pearl River Central W/A-BI CO in Pearl River County due to the presence of E. coli in the water.

The Pearl River Central W/A-BI CO system services 4,264 customers.

Boil water notices were also issued for the Highway 28 Water Association in Simpson County and the Southwest Jones W/A-North in Jones County due to line breaks.

Two-hundred customers in Simpson County are affected by the notice, and 120 customers in Jones County are affected by the notice.

Health officials recommend that all water be boiled for one minute before it is consumed.