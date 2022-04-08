CLEVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Delta State’s Bolivar County Alumni Chapter and the Alumni Association will host the annual Bolivar County Alumni Crawfish Boil on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Delta State University’s Quadrangle and will feature entertainment, food, games and activities for all to enjoy.

This year’s event will feature live entertainment by Chris Boykin ’12.

Proceeds from the event will support the Liza Vaughn Memorial Scholarship, which supports deserving Delta State students from Bolivar County who display financial need.

Pre-sale tickets are available for $30, and tickets will be $35 the day of the event. To purchase presale tickets, click here or stop by Delta State’s Hugh Ellis Walker Alumni-Foundation House.