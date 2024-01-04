JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bomb threat was reported at the Mississippi Supreme Court in Jackson on Thursday, January 4.

There were also threats reported to the Mississippi State Capitol and the Hinds County Circuit Court building.

This comes after law enforcement responded to a bomb threat at the Mississippi State Capitol on Wednesday, January 3. No explosives or suspicious equipment were found at the Capitol building.

Other state capitols across the country also received threats Wednesday morning. The warnings came after a spate of false reports of shootings at the homes of public officials in recent days.

Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, and Montana were the other states that evacuated their capitols.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said precautionary measures were taken at the Mississippi State Capitol and Supreme Court buildings.

She said standard emergency procedures were followed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.