JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Bomb threats were called in to multiple locations across Mississippi, including four airports and a synagogue.

In Jackson, officials with the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) said they received a potential threat to the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport on Thursday, December 14.

Officials said airport police are working with their mutual aid security partners to investigate the incident.

“JMAA takes all potential threats seriously. The safety and security of our passengers, employees,

tenants, and visitors are our top priorities. We will provide updates as more information becomes available,” said LSherie Dean, director of Communications, Marketing & PR for JMAA.

The Tupelo Regional Airport and the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport were both evacuated on Thursday while authorities responded to the scene.

WLOX reported a threat was also sent to Stennis International Airport.

The threat originally came as an email and was described as “a wide ranging threat.”

A bomb threat was reported at Tupelo Regional Airport on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Courtesy: WCBI)

A bomb threat was reported at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Courtesy: WLOX)

A bomb threat was reported at Temple B’nai Israel in Columbus on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (Courtesy; WCBI)

In Columbus, WCBI reported police responded to a bomb threat at Temple B’nai Israel. The call came in directly to the synagogue.

The Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have been notified about the incidents.