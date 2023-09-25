BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond has been set for a Biloxi councilman who was arrested in connection to a drug trafficking case.

The Sun Herald reported Robert Deming’s bond was set at $25,000 on Monday, September 25.

WXXV reported Deming was arrested on a federal warrant through the DEA. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the councilman was arrested during a traffic stop on Thursday, September 21 on Pass Road in Biloxi.

The Sun Herald reported in February 2023 that the DEA seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina.

Chris Bell, resident agent in charge of the DEA in Gulfport, told the Sun Herald that the DEA was looking for documents in Deming’s home and businesses. According to Bell, the DEA received complaints at the businesses of products that were sold and having ill effects on people.