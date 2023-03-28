COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) – Bond was set for the Columbus woman accused of killing her husband on Facebook Live.

WCBI reported the bond for Kadejah Brown, 28, was set at $750,000.

Investigators said the incident happened on Saturday, March 25 at Greentree Apartments.

Lowndes County deputies said they found that a 28-year-old man, who lived at the home, had died from a single gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as Jeremy Brown.

According to deputies, Jeremy and Kadejah were in an argument that turned physical. She then allegedly shot the victim, which officials said was captured on Facebook Live.

They said evidence was found at the scene, including a handgun.

Kadejah was arrested and charged with murder. She was booked into the Lowndes County Adult Detention Center.