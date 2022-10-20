OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set.

Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by the vehicle. Fielder and Williamson are University of Mississippi students.

Seth Rokitka, 24, and Tristan Holland, 18, both of Collierville, Tennessee, were arrested in connection to the incident.

Rokitka was charged with manslaughter, aggravated DUI, duties of driver involved in accident resulting in death and duties of driver involved in accident resulting in personal injury. His bond was set at $1,000,000.

Oxford police said Holland was charged with accessory after the fact. His bond was set at $25,000 by a Justice Court judge.

Fielder was celebrating his 21st birthday the day he died. He graduated from Jackson Academy in 2020.

“We’re all so blessed to have had him in our life. We’re sad, but we’re going to focus on just living out his legacy,” said Jackson Academy Director of Counseling Paula Pratt.