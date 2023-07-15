OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A Booneville man was sentenced on Friday, July 14 to 15 years in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Justin Williams, 34, pled guilty in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Williams was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson to 180 months in prison and a $10,000 fine. He was further sentenced to five years of supervised release following his release from prison.

In addition, the court ordered Williams to forfeit more than $100,000 and various jewelry items that were identified as drug proceeds.

Prosecutors said Williams was involved in a drug trafficking organization responsible for transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from Texas and distributing it throughout the Northern District of Mississippi and elsewhere. He was a source of supply for large quantities of methamphetamine distributed throughout the Northern District of Mississippi.

According to prosecutors, Williams arranged to have the controlled substances shipped through commercial package delivery services into Mississippi, where he would then distribute the controlled substance throughout the Northern District of Mississippi.

Williams was indicted along with sixteen other individuals, including Chuckie Leach and Gary Ricks. Leach was recently sentenced to 151 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release, and Ricks was sentenced to 188 months imprisonment and three years of supervised release.