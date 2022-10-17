UPDATE: Oxford Police have arrested Seth Rokitka around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning. He has now been taken into custody and his truck was found wrecked in Marshall County, according to OPD. It has been recovered and impounded at this time. Charges are still pending and will be updated with more information.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been arrested and another person is still on the run after a fatal hit-and-run in Oxford, Mississippi.

Oxford PD said that they responded to a 911 call on Sunday around 1:14 AM saying that two people were hurt. Police officers as well as Oxford Fire rendered aid to the two victims until they could be transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi for treatment.

A man in this incident later died from his injuries, and the woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition in Memphis.

Oxford Police identified the man as Walker Fielder.

Sunday night, Oxford Police announced that the suspects had been identified as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland of Collierville, Tennessee.

Tristan Holland

Oxford Police say Holland was taken into custody in Shelby County and will be extradited back to Oxford. Holland has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Rokitka is still on the run. Oxford Police say he is driving a Toyota Tundra with a Tennessee license plate number 0J76U6.

Seth Rokitka

WREG reached out to the University of Mississippi, and they confirmed both Fielder and the woman who was injured are students.

The University released the following statement:

“We received the heartbreaking news that one of our students was killed early this morning, and another was seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle driving near the Square. We have been in touch with the families to offer our condolences and our support. I ask the community to join us in mourning the tragic loss of a life taken too soon, and we hope and pray that our injured student recovers fully from her injuries.” – Jacob Batte, Director of News and Media Relations said.

The Mayor of Oxford, Robyn Tannehill posted the following statement:

“I cannot let the sun go down on this terrible day without making a statement regarding the tragic event that happened in our community early this morning. As many of you have already heard, two students were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall. They were both immediately transferred to Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi. Sadly, the male student, Walker Fielder from Madison, Mississippi passed away from the injuries sustained. A female Ole Miss student remains hospitalized in Memphis.



Please follow the social media accounts of the Oxford Police Department for information regarding the details of the incident and arrests. Information will be provided to the public as it is appropriate to do so. As this is an ongoing investigation, information may not be as readily available as some would hope, but I promise you that these families and finding justice for these students are our top priorities and the case will be handled with as much compassion as possible for those involved. I am proud of the Oxford Police Department and their dedication to these families and to getting answers. They are ultimate professionals and I am honored to work with them. I am writing to you tonight as a Mother with a broken heart for these families, for their precious friends, for their sorority sisters and fraternity brothers, for their hometowns, and for our community as we all weather another terrible storm.



I am writing to ask you for your prayers for Walker’s Mom and Dad and Sister as they mourn the loss of this young man who was handsome and kind and talented and loved by so many. Pray for peace and comfort for them that only comes from our Heavenly Father. I am asking you to pray for complete healing for the female student. Please pray for wisdom for her doctors and nurses. Please pray that her injuries and her heart would heal. The physical and emotional pain these families are experiencing is unimaginable.



Oxford is a community that comforts those that need comforting. Perhaps that comes from practice and from times of trials that we wish we could pray away, but nevertheless, Oxford always steps up when things are hard and when people need us. These two families need us. They need our prayers. They need us to surround those that love them and be God’s hands and feet. Times like these make us treasure our time with those we love. You have my commitment that we will continue to do all we can to make Oxford, Mississippi the safest community to go to school, to live and to visit.”

Oxford PD is currently investigating and asking the public for assistance. Below, are photos of persons of interest and a vehicle of interest.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact Oxford Police at 662-232-2400 or CrimeStoppers at 662-234-8799.

WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.