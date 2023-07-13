JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s first Safe Haven Baby Box arrived in Long Beach, according to a report from WXXV 25 in Gulfport.

This is in response to House Bill 1318, which amended Mississippi’s Safe Haven law. Before HB 1318, an emergency medical services provider could only accept a child without a court order if the parent directly gave the infant to the emergency provider.

Among two other new infant surrender options added in the new law, the baby can also be placed in a baby safety device that an emergency medical services provider sponsors.

The baby safety device allows parents to anonymously deliver newborns 45 days old or younger. It must have the following stipulations:

(a) Designed to permit a parent to anonymously place an infant in a climate-controlled device with the intent to leave the infant for an emergency medical services provider to remove the infant from the device and take custody of the infant;

(b) Installed in a conspicuous location with an adequate dual alarm system connected to the physical location where the device is installed. The dual alarm system must be:

(i) Tested at least once per week to ensure the alarm system is in working order; and

(ii) Visually checked at least twice per day to ensure the alarm system is working;

(iii) Approved by and located inside an emergency medical services provider that is

1. Licensed or otherwise legally operating in this state

2. Staffed continuously on a 24-hour basis, seven days a week and 365 days a year

(c) Installed by a contractor licensed by the State of Mississippi

(d) The supporting frame of the device is anchored to prevent movement of the unit as a whole

Under the new law, an infant may also be delivered to an emergency medical services provider in response to an emergency call from the parent who expressed an intent to surrender the child to a law enforcement officer or emergency medical services provider. The emergency provider may also accept the surrendered infant from a person designated by the parent.

The baby box to be installed in the Long Beach Fire Department is from a company known as Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Inc. According to their website, 32 babies have been surrendered in one of their over 150 baby boxes nationwide since 2016. Part of the company’s logo is a footprint of the last infant who died from child abandonment in Indiana. The company installed the first Safe Haven Baby Box in The Hoosier State.

The Safe Haven Baby Boxes are currently active in 11 states. According to WXXV 25, Bottom 2 Top Construction began incorporating the baby box into the fire station Thursday.