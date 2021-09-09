Boyles elected Board of Directors Chairman for National Guard Association

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi National guardsman has been elected as chairman of the Board of Directors for National Guard Association of the United States.

Major General Janson Durr Boyles, who is currently The Adjutant General of the Mississippi National Guard, was appointed at the 143rd National Guard Association of the United States National Conference in Las Vegas in August 2021.

“It is my sincere appreciation to the NGAUS membership for being selected as the newly elected Chairman for NGAUS. I have enjoyed a long affiliation with NGAUS as a life member since 1985, and I look forward to

serving the Board and membership in this new role,” said Boyles.

Boyles began his National Guard career in 1982, serving in medical and engineer units. He has previously deployed in support of overseas operations in Afghanistan and Kosovo. He was first appointed Adjutant General of Mississippi by Gov. Phil Bryant and retained by Gov. Tate Reeves.

Mississippi National Guard Capt. Brian Hartfield was also elected to serve as a NGAUS representative for Area IV Army, Company Grade Committee to represent the company grade officers. He is also the Echo Company Commander of the 106th Brigade Support Battalion headquartered in Monticello.