Brad Steffani named CEO of Goodwill of Mississippi

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Goodwill Industries of Mississippi Board of Directors announced Brad Steffani will become the new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective September, 2021. Current Goodwill Industries of Mississippi President and CEO Dave Hollingsworth will be stepping down from his position and entering into retirement September, 2021.

“Brad has the extensive retail experience, strategic vision, leadership style, business acumen and executive presence to be the next CEO of The Goodwill Industries of Mississippi,” said Ricki Garrett, current Board Chair, Goodwill Industries of Mississippi and Alderwoman-at-Large for Clinton.

“The role of Chief Executive Officer for the Goodwill Industries of Mississippi is an opportunity for me to focus more on my passion to find ways to make people’s lives better,” said Steffani. “This has been what I’ve enjoyed throughout my career with Goodwill. The excitement of creating opportunities and programs to serve individuals with disabilities and barriers to enter the workforce has and will always be my greatest passion. I can’t imagine a better way to complete my career than helping this organization reach its ultimate goal of serving those who so often are overlooked.”

Goodwill Industries of Mississippi also announced that Dave Hollingsworth, current President and CEO, will remain on until his official retirement September, 2021. Dave has served as CEO of Goodwill Industries of Mississippi since 2016.