Brand Huffman named superintendent of South Mississippi Correctional Institution

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain announced the appointment of Brand Huffman as superintendent of South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville. He replaced Andrew Mills, who retired in July.

“We welcome him aboard. Brand Huffman knows corrections and he knows not only what it takes to run an orderly prison, but also what is needed to help prisoners get a second chance to become productive citizens and thus decrease victimization in communities,” Cain said.

“I am blessed and honored to have been chosen for this position,” Huffman said. “I will do everything I can to fulfill the Commissioner’s vision for the Mississippi Department of Corrections.”

Huffman started his career as a jailer/dispatcher in 1996. He later became a deputy, K-9 Officer, an investigator, narcotics agent, and jail administrator before becoming a warden. He is a certified detention officer instructor with the state and the founder of the Chickasaw County Regional Training Academy.