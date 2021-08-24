Brandon Theesfeld to plead guilty in death of Ole Miss student

Brandon Theesfeld, left, is led from the Lafayette County Courthouse in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, July 23, 2019 by Maj. Alan Wilburn, after being arraigned in connection with the death of 21-year-old University of Mississippi student Alexandria “Ally” Kostial. (Bruce Newman/The Oxford Eagle via AP)

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Ole Miss student is expected to plead guilty for allegedly killing his classmate Alexandria “Ally” Kostial in 2019. Attorney Tony Farese, who represents Brandon Theesfeld, confirmed the change in agreement between his client and the State of Mississippi.

There will be a hearing at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 27 at the Lafayette County Courthouse.

Investigators found Kostial’s body on July 20, 2019 in Harmontown near the Buford Ridge area. Two days later, Theesfeld was arrested at a gas station in South Memphis.

In August 2019, a Lafayette County Grand Jury indicted Theesfeld on a capital murder charge. According to a preliminary autopsy report, Kostial died from multiple gunshot wounds.