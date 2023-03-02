HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Hind County District Attorney Jody Owens announced Dale “Brett” DiBiase pled guilty in connection to Mississippi’s welfare fraud case.

DiBiase pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States in federal court. Owens said the plea follows DiBiase’s 2020 conviction in state court.

On December 17, 2020, DiBiase pled guilty to making false representations to defraud the government in Hinds County Court. The sentencing in that case was deferred as the Hinds County District Attorney and the U.S. Attorney continue to pursue others involved in the corruption scandal. Owens said DiBiase is cooperating in the ongoing state and federal investigation.

DiBiase was one of six individuals arrested and later indicted in February 2020 on state charges in one of the largest embezzlement schemes in the history of Mississippi. He was charged in a multi-count indictment for conspiracy and fraud for his role in the scheme.

Others indicted and later convicted were former Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) Executive Director John Davis, Nancy New, Zach New, Latimer Smith, and Ann McGrew.

In addition to his sentence in State court, DiBiase faces up to five years in federal prison for conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and a fine of up to $250,000.00.