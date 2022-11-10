JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In a video posted to his Facebook page, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre released a statement thanking his followers after “recent allegations.”

Favre has been in the headlines this year after reports of him being the inspiration behind at least $8 million in welfare misspending in Mississippi.

In the Facebook video, Favre thanked his followers and expressed how much their loyalty meant to him.

“Trust me, the truth will come out in time, but I certainly appreciate your support,” he stated.

The former NFL quarterback has not been charged with a crime, but Mississippi Today reported he was ordered to pay back $1.1 million in welfare dollars he received.

Last month, Favre talked to Fox News about the allegations against him.

“I have been unjustly smeared in the media,” Favre said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight.”

Mississippi Today reported one of the welfare expenses Favre inspired was a $5 million payment to the University of Southern Mississippi (USM), which is his alma mater, for a volleyball center. The planners of the project called the building a “wellness center,” and claimed the building would serve needy families in the Hattiesburg area.

In his statement to Fox News, Favre said he did not know that project was funded with welfare dollars. He also said attorneys vetted the project before it was approved.

Recently, the president of the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees said that USM should repay $5 million in welfare funds used to construct a volleyball stadium.