In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.
The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.
Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most top 25 ranked beers in Mississippi using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Mississippi breweries have the tastiest offerings.
#3. Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company
– Top 25 beers in Mississippi: 4
– Highest ranked beers:
— #12. Timber Beast (IPA – Imperial)
— #13. Skeleton Key (Stout – American Imperial)
— #17. Freeze Warning (Winter Warmer)
#2. Chandeleur Island Brewing Company
– Top 25 beers in Mississippi: 7
– Highest ranked beers:
— #9. Gulf Sour Series – Guava Jelly (Sour – Fruited Kettle Sour)
— #11. Gulf Sour Series – Lovebug (Wild Ale)
— #16. Raspberry Ginger Sour (Wild Ale)
#1. Southern Prohibition Brewing
– Top 25 beers in Mississippi: 14
– Highest ranked beers:
— #1. Paradise Lost (IPA – New England)
— #2. Crowd Control – Double Dry-Hopped (IPA – New England)
— #3. Crowd Control (IPA – New England)
