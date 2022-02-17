In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most top 25 ranked beers in Mississippi using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which Mississippi breweries have the tastiest offerings.

#3. Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company

– Top 25 beers in Mississippi: 4

– Highest ranked beers:

— #12. Timber Beast (IPA – Imperial)

— #13. Skeleton Key (Stout – American Imperial)

— #17. Freeze Warning (Winter Warmer)

#2. Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

– Top 25 beers in Mississippi: 7

– Highest ranked beers:

— #9. Gulf Sour Series – Guava Jelly (Sour – Fruited Kettle Sour)

— #11. Gulf Sour Series – Lovebug (Wild Ale)

— #16. Raspberry Ginger Sour (Wild Ale)

#1. Southern Prohibition Brewing

– Top 25 beers in Mississippi: 14

– Highest ranked beers:

— #1. Paradise Lost (IPA – New England)

— #2. Crowd Control – Double Dry-Hopped (IPA – New England)

— #3. Crowd Control (IPA – New England)

