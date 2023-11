OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police arrested a Brookhaven man for sexual battery.

Police said they responded to the emergency department at Baptist Memorial Hospital for a reported sexual assault on Saturday, October 28.

After an investigation, a warrant was issued on November 7 for Braxton Lane Allen, 21, of Brookhaven. He was arrested and charged with sexual battery.

Allen was given a $50,000 bond.

Braxton Lane Allen (Courtesy: Oxford Police Dept.)

The Ole Miss Police Department assisted in the case.