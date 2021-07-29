Brown selected as chair of Mississippi Council on Economic Education

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Jerome Brown was selected to chair the Board of Directors for the Mississippi Council on Economic Education (MCEE), which aims to help increase economic and financial literacy in the state. MCEE helps provide resources and training to K-12 educators and helps empower students.

As Board Chair, Brown will lead the organization’s capacity-building initiatives. He has been a member of the MCEE Board of Directors since 2014.

“I have been very proud of the work that the council provides in the State of Mississippi and honored to have been selected as Chair by the board to lead such an impeccable organization,” said Brown.