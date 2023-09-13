HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Buc-ee’s broke ground on its new travel center in Harrison County, Mississippi!

In about 16 months, the state’s first Buc-ee’s location will be open off of Menge Avenue and Interstate 10.

WXXV spoked to Buc-ee’s President Beaver Alpin during Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

“We try to come in and be a good corporate neighborhood of the community, a great employer, and provide opportunities for the community that may not be here,” Alpin said.

Buc-ee’s Harrison County will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions and 24 EV charging stations. Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available.

Buc-ee’s broke ground on its new travel center in Harrison County, Mississippi. (Courtesy: WXXV)

Founded in Texas in 1982, Buc-ee’s operates 46 stores across Texas and the South.

Buc-ee’s Harrison County is expected to bring at least 200 full-time jobs to the area. The business will begin the hiring process about three months before opening day.