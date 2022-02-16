TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Buddy, the dog that was severely burned by a child, left the hospital with his new foster after 10 months of treatment.

Buddy was rescued in Tate County in April 2021. It was discovered that he had been intentionally set on fire and was found with severe burns to his face and an extension cord around his neck. For the last 10 months, he’s received treatment at a hospital at Mississippi State University (MSU).

He went home from the hospital with his doctor and new foster, Dr. Betsy Swanson, on Wednesday, February 16. She agreed to foster him first to ensure Buddy would get along with her other dogs.