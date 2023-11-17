MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Buddy, the dog who was badly burned after being set on fire by a 12-year-old, visited those who started a case against the child.

Buddy met with the Tate County Investigators and volunteers on Friday. He received a special Tate County Deputy badge from Sheriff Brad Lance, along with a lot of hugs and doggy treats.

The incident took place back in April 2021 when Buddy was found with an electric extension cord around his neck. He suffered from the burns, which damaged parts of his face and fur.

(Photo courtesy: WREG’s Mike Suriani)

Under state law, the child responsible could not be prosecuted because he was under the age of 13 during that time. This caused a public outcry, leading to the creation of Buddy’s Law.

Buddy was later adopted by Dr. Elizabeth Swanson, who is employed at Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine.