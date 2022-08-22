JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – GPS Hospitality will host a job fair on Tuesday, August 23 in an effort to fill positions at dozens of locations across Mississippi.
Officials with GPS Hospitality say employees receive competitive pay, quality training, flexible hours and opportunities for growth. GPS awarded over $1.3 million in merit-based bonus dollars in the first half of 2022. The company also instituted annual vacation bonuses for full-time team members. Employees also have the opportunity to receive up to 50% of their pay the next day.
Hiring managers will be on-site to meet with applicants. No appointments are needed. Applicants may be hired on-the-spot. Text “GPS” to 37872 to apply. Click here to find open positions or to apply online.
Visit one of the following Burger King locations between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22 to apply in person:
- 699 US Highway, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520
- 1540 W Government Street, Brandon, MS 39042
- 211 Handley Boulevard, Byrum, MS 39272
- 1445 W Peace Street, Canton, MS 39046
- 416 South State Street, Clarksdale, MS 38614
- 215 North Davis, Cleveland, MS 38732
- 165-A Broadway, Clinton, MS 39056
- 920 Highway 98 Byp., Columbia, MS 39429
- 5400 West Aloha Boulevard, Diamondhead, MS 39525
- 60 Castlewoods Boulevard, Flowood, MS 39232
- 190 W. Third Street, Forest, MS 39074
- 1603 Highway 82 East, Greenville, MS 38703
- 1648 Highway 1 South, Greenville, MS 38701
- 928 Highway 82 West, Greenwood, MS 38930
- 3390 Terry Road, Jackson, MS 39212
- 1470 Canton Mart Road, Jackson, MS 39211
- 4302 North State Street, Jackson, MS 39206
- 5597 Robinson Road Ext., Jackson, MS 39204
- 595 East Beasley Road, Jackson, MS 39206
- 1415 Ellis Avenue, Jackson, MS 39204
- 401 Highway 12 East, Kosciusko, MS 39090
- 319 Leontyne Price Boulevard, Laurel, MS 39440
- 2130 Highway 15 North, Laurel, MS 39440
- 310 East Beach Boulevard, Longbeach, MS 39560
- 1874 Main Street, Madison, MS 39110
- 1570 Simpson Highway 49, Magee, MS 39111
- 2100 North Frontage Road, Meridian, MS 39301
- 4825 8th Street, Meridian, MS 39307
- 2413 N. Hills Street, Meridian, MS 39305
- 421 Highway 61 N., Natchez, MS 39120
- 292A West Beacon Street, Philadelphia, MS 39350
- 798 Memorial Boulevard, Picayune, MS 39466
- 780 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland, MS 39157
- 3121 Halls Ferry Road, Vicksburg, MS 39180
- 914 Mississippi Drive, Waynesboro, MS 39367
- 1430 N. Jerry Clower Boulevard, Yazoo City, MS 39194