JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – GPS Hospitality will host a job fair on Tuesday, August 23 in an effort to fill positions at dozens of locations across Mississippi.

Officials with GPS Hospitality say employees receive competitive pay, quality training, flexible hours and opportunities for growth. GPS awarded over $1.3 million in merit-based bonus dollars in the first half of 2022. The company also instituted annual vacation bonuses for full-time team members. Employees also have the opportunity to receive up to 50% of their pay the next day.

Hiring managers will be on-site to meet with applicants. No appointments are needed. Applicants may be hired on-the-spot. Text “GPS” to 37872 to apply. Click here to find open positions or to apply online.

Visit one of the following Burger King locations between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22 to apply in person: