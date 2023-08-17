JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the dry weather in Mississippi, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) announced a statewide burn ban for all state parks and state fishing lakes until further notice.

The burn ban prohibits the use of all open fires such as campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning, and field burning. MDWFP officials said the objective is to mitigate the risk of floating embers that could spark spot fires, endangering both park premises and surrounding areas.

However, visitors are able to utilize propane or gas grills, propane or gas heaters, and charcoal grills (briquettes must be cooled and doused in water before disposal).

Burn bans are enforced by local law enforcement. Deliberate violations of the burn ban constitute a misdemeanor offense, and those found guilty may face fines ranging from $100 to $500.