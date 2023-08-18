JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) has lifted the burn ban for some Mississippi state parks.

The burn ban was lifted at the following 10 parks:

Trace

Legion

Lake Lowndes

John Kyle

Tombigbee

J.P. Coleman

Wall Doxey

George P. Cossar

Hugh White

Leroy Percy

In addition, the burn ban has also been lifted on Lake Lamar Bruce Lake and Tippah County Lake.

All other state parks and state lakes are still under a burn ban until further notice. This burn ban prohibits the use of all open fires such as campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning, and field burning.

Visitors are able to utilize propane or gas grills, propane or gas heaters, and charcoal grills (briquettes must be cooled and doused in water before disposal).

Issued burn bans are enforced by local law enforcement. Deliberate violations of the burn ban constitute a misdemeanor offense, and those found guilty may face fines ranging from $100 to $500.