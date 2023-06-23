PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – With summer underway in Mississippi, leaders with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) want neighbors to use caution during the hottest part of the year.

The state has already seen several active storms less than three weeks after hurricane season began on June 1, 2023.

Many Mississippians use “burn piles” to get rid of yard debris, especially after storms. However, if debris burning is not carried out responsibly and with the proper precautions in place, burn piles could become wildfires.

“We understand that choosing to clean up storm debris and burning them in a pile is a common way of cleaning up your yard,” said Russell Bozeman, MFC state forester. “However, if you decide to burn storm debris, you should take proper precautions.”

Here are some important things to consider before burning:

Check local ordinances to see if debris burning is permitted in your city or county.

Check the MFC website for countywide or statewide burn bans.

Check your local forecast. Don’t burn on dry, windy days.

Check for alternative ways to dispose of debris, such as a landfill.

Never burn near structures or equipment. It is always a good idea to be fire-wise and remove flammable materials within 30 feet of your home’s foundation and outbuildings, including garages and sheds.

Be mindful of burning in dry conditions. Dead and dry vegetation will carry a fire. Think about burning debris piles after rain during the green season.

If you do decide to burn, here are some tips to ensure your fire doesn’t become a wildfire.

Before any burning, establish wide control lines down to bare mineral soil around brush piles to be burned. The larger the debris pile, the wider the control line that is needed to ensure that burning materials won’t be blown or rolled off the pile and into vegetation outside the line.

Remove flammable materials within 30 feet of your home’s foundation and outbuildings, including garages and sheds.

The burn site should be cleared and down to the bare soil.

Have a water source close to your fire.

Have adequate assistance, depending on the size of the burn pile.

Never leave fire or hot coals unattended.

Make sure the fire is completely extinguished and coals are cool to the touch before leaving the burn site

There may be burning restrictions in your area. You can contact your local fire department for more information and debris-burning tips.