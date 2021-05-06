C Spire, FCC partner for broadband discount program for customers

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with C Spire Wireless announced the company is partnering with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to offer qualifying consumers $50 off their wireless service for a limited time on select plans.

C Spire Wireless is participating in the FCC Emergency Broadband Benefit program, a temporary $3.2 billion federal program to be launched soon and designed to help households struggling to pay for internet service during the coronavirus pandemic.

The program, which will open for enrollment on May 12, provides discounts of up to $50 a month for wireless service and is limited to one line of service for each eligible C Spire current or new customer.

“We know that many of our customers are still facing financial challenges due to business and work disruptions,” said Brian Caraway, general manager of C Spire Wireless. “We’re ready to help them take advantage of this program to reconnect with friends and family and get back to some sense of normalcy.”

Under the program, customers who are on Lifeline, including those on Medicaid or who receive SNAP benefits, families with children receiving free or reduced school meals, Pell Grant recipients and those who have either lost their job or seen their income substantially reduced in the last year are eligible to receive the discount.

To determine eligibility and enroll in the program, visit the FCC website.