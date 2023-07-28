Jeannette Mars standing in front of her cabin at the Neshoba County Fair (Source: WJTV)

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – As the Neshoba County Fair ends Friday, the cabins will remain here until people return for next year’s giant house party. WJTV 12 News talked to one cabin owner who’s partaken in this ritual religiously since Lyndon B. Johnson was president.

About the owner of Cabin 15

Jeannette Mars was born in Honduras. She grew up in Tela, a town in the northern part of the country.

Due to political instability in her home country, her mother did not want her to stay in Honduras. In 1959, Mars went to Brooklyn, Mississippi, to go to Forrest County Agricultural High School. She graduated from there in 1962.

When she went to college, she first started at Mississippi Southern College (now known as The University of Southern Mississippi). She then transferred and graduated from LSU in New Orleans.

Her first job out of college was as a translator for Mississippi Governor Paul Johnson Jr. as part of the Mississippi Marketing Council. She worked there for three years.

A friend at the apartment she lived in arranged a blind date between her and her future husband: George Mars. It took a year for that blind date to happen, but they were engaged a year after their first date.

In 1968, Jeannette Mars came to the Neshoba County Fair for the first time to meet her fiance’s family. As she walked into Cabin 15, it was apparent that Jeannette Mars came in overdressed.

“They looked at me strangely, like as if I were from outer space,” Mars said.

After she married her husband, she went to work at the Mars family business: Mars Brothers Department Store.

Jeannette Mars pointing to her signature on this year’s Kademi poster (Source: WJTV)

The first two signs made by Kademi for Cabin 15 (Source: WJTV)

Jeannette Mars sitting on a recliner in her bedroom after WJTV 12 News interview (Source: WJTV)

Welcome signs denoting to onlookers they are entering Cabin #15 (Source: WJTV)

Jeannette Mars standing in front of her cabin at the Neshoba County Fair (Source: WJTV)

How the cabin came into the family

Cabin number 15 was one of the first ever built on the fairgrounds. It is right off the pavilion within earshot of where candidates make political speeches. However, the Mars family did not initially own the cabin.

The cabin was previously owned by a person Mars referred to as Mr. T. In 1941, the United States went into World War II. The organizers of the Neshoba County Fair said that the fair would only happen again at the war’s end. Seeing the cabin as now worthless, Mr. T went to Mars Brothers and sold it to Jeannette Mars’ mother-in-law for $100 (worth roughly $2,000 today).

After the war ended, Mr. T attempted to repurchase the cabin from Mars’ mother-in-law, and she declined the offer.

Her son, George Mars, bought the cabin from his mother in 1976. He and Mars became joint heirs to the cabin. Mars’ husband died in 2003 from complications from scleroderma. The scuba diver instructor died five weeks after his initial diagnosis.

“He couldn’t teach me because I had a phobia of putting a face mask on,” she said.

Renovations

The cabin that stands today is structurally different than the one she walked in 55 years ago. Before the present-day cabin was built in 2009, there were seven-foot ceilings, a communal bedroom on the second floor, no indoor toilet, and no air conditioning. The cabin’s foundation was on four blocks, and the gaps in the wooden floors on the first floor exposed the dirt underneath.

“I could scrub the floor and just wash it, and all the water would drain through the little cracks,” Mars said. “During the summertime, cockroaches, you know they, would come up through the little cracks.”

Today, the house has nine-foot ceilings, 1 1/2 bathrooms, air conditioning, and no pests.

Mars Brothers opened in 1892 and closed in 1993. Kademi, a local boutique gift shop, and Edwards Jones Investments now rent part of the building that once housed the family business. Since 2000, Cabin 15 has had posters commemorating the fair that Kademi made. These posters, present within many other cabins, are traditionally signed by those who visit the cabin where the poster is hung.

What’s next

This year, Mars attended her 55th Neshoba County Fair (there was no fair in 2020). She has seen a lot of change to her cabin and the fairgrounds. For her, the core value of family and community has always remained the most important thing for her.

“The fair is not about the midway, the games. The fair is about enjoying everybody, welcoming everybody,” Mars said.

Mars’ daughter, Grayson Mars Miller, will be the next heir to the cabin. As Mars redesigned Cabin 15 in 2009, she has no plans for significant renovations.