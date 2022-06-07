GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Aquarium announced Camp Aqua: Investi-Gators will begin Monday, June 13.

The summer camp will be a six week-long session with the last session beginning Monday, July 25 and ending Friday, July 29.

Camp Aqua: Investi-Gators will take an in-depth look at fish, dolphins, birds, reptiles, and invertebrate anatomy by observing animals on campus and in the Mississippi Sound. Camp days are full of educational games, take-home crafts, hands-on experiments, and ambassador animal encounters.

The camp is open for children ages seven to 14. Those interested in attending the camp can register online at msaqaurium.org.